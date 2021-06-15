Renren (NYSE:RENN) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Financial Review

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and Shift Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.60 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.59 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -2.01

Renren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renren and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.86%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Renren beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

