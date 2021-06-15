ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 7.5%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.73. 40,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,386,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $589.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.