Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 3.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -198.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

