Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 304,780 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 913,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 304,780 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,121. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

