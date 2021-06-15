Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 281.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,435. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12.

