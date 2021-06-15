Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 71,493 shares of company stock worth $1,099,617. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

