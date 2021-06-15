Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $26.09 Million Stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 76,104 shares during the period. Special Opportunities Fund accounts for approximately 2.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 20.93% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $26,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

