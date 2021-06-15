Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

