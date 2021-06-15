Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,322.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 280,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 267,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REED stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.23. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

