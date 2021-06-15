Rede Wealth LLC Takes $8.25 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000. Constellation Brands accounts for about 4.8% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

