Rede Wealth LLC Sells 632 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

IDLV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

