Rede Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -209.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

