Rede Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.