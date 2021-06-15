Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 29,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.09. 672,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,555,941. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $344.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

