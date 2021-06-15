Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 969,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 602,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

