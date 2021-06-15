Raymond James Upgrades Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to “Strong-Buy”

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.93% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE:FOA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile
