Raymond James Upgrades Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to “Strong-Buy”

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.93% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:FOA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

