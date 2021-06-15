Rally Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $96.04 million and $4.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00166457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00185365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01028740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.29 or 1.00039467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,627,963 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

