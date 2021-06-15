Ralf Kuriyel Sells 6,802 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
