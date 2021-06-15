Ralf Kuriyel Sells 6,802 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

