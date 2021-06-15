RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.45 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.