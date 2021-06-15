Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 67,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,689,018 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,892 shares of company stock worth $9,914,451 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

