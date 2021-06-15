Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,462.60.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,040.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$290.62 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.