Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE QTRH remained flat at $C$2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$290.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,462.60. In the last three months, insiders acquired 459,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,565.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

