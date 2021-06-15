Quantis Network Market Cap Tops $15,923.46 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $15,923.46 and approximately $32.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00149465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00181974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00990250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,966.93 or 0.99848176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.