QuadrantProtocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $127,376.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $127,376.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00795133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00085308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.43 or 0.07948092 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.