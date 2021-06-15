Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.