Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

