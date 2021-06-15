Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

