Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

