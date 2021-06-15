Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.