Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 398 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

CME stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

