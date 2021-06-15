Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

ILMN opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

