Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -306.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

