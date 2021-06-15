Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.45% of Qorvo worth $93,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

