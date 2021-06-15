QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

