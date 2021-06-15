QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QCR has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Research analysts predict that QCR will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.