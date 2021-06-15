Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

DOL stock opened at C$55.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$44.45 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

