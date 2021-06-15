Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Reduced by Analyst

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UWM Holdings Co. Class news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $18,572,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

