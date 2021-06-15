Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

