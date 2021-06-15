Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by DA Davidson

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

