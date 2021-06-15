Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for QCR Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

