Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

