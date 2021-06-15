Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS QEPC opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

