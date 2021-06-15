PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-8.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-1.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.75.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.