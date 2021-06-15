PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

