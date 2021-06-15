Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Savara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Savara by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,503 shares of company stock valued at $123,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

