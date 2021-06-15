Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,982 shares of company stock valued at $797,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

