Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.46% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

