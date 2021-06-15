Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

YMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

