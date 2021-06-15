Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

