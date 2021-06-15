Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Savara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

SVRA stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66,503 shares of company stock worth $123,960. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

